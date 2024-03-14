Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Congress of bleak response on CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused that the Congress national leadership is only having a bleak response against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Vijayan told reporters here on Thursday that while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was pretending to be unaware of CAA, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge just made a namesake reaction on social media.

Countering BJP's allegations that the CPM was indulging in Muslim appeasement over the issue for electoral gains, the CPM senior leader said that it was the BJP which was trying to make political gains by creating communal divide in the country.

He also termed as baseless the allegations of Congress leaders in Kerala that majority of the cases registered in connection with protest against CAA in Kerala were not yet withdrawn.

CAA is unconstitutional

Vijayan added that CAA was unconstitutional, against human rights, and poses a challenge to the idea of India.

He alleged that the contentious legislation grants legal validity to religious discrimination.