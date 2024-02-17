Violent protest in Wayanad over killings in man-animal conflicts; Rahul Gandhi to visit

Thiruvananthapuram: Wayanad in Kerala on Saturday witnessed strong protest by the local people over the back to back death of three persons in wild elephant attacks.

While prohibitory orders were clamped in the tension hit Pulpally area near Mananthavady for two days, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is coming down to Wayanad by taking a break from the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Hundreds of people who gathered at Pulpally town staged protest by blocking the body of eco-tourism watchman V P Paul, who was killed in wild elephant attack on Friday.

The agitated people also brought the carcass of a cattle killed by a wild animal. A forest department vehicle was also attacked by the people. The local people also staged protests against the people's representatives, which even led to clashes with the police. The people demanded lasting solutions like proper fencing to prevent wild animals enter human settlements and also adequate compensation to the families of the victims.

The agitators allowed to release the body after government officials assured to hand over ex gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to the family on Saturday itself.