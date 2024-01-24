Voting rights remain a distant affair for NRIs

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his public address at Kochi last week stated that the dignity of the NRIs have gone up owing to the healthy global relations of his government, when it comes to voting rights of NRIs the BJP government too cuts a sorry figure.

Even as the Lok Sabha passed a bill in 2018 allowing NRIs to cast proxy votes, the bill got lapsed as it was not taken up by the Rajya Sabha.

The centre informed the Supreme Court in 2022 that it was still working on the matter to come up with a solution that enables NRIs to cast votes by ensuring confidentiality. The SC also did not interfere further as it is a policy matter and the centre was working on it.