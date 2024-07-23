Watch | Kerala engineering student invents AI machine to write homework

In another interesting invention, 22-year-old Devadath P R -- an engineering student from Kerala -- has created a machine which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to write homework in the user's handwriting.
A 19-second video which has been doing rounds on social media shows the machine writing the homework and turning the page over and continuing to write on the next new page.
The video has garnered about 4.7 million views and over 39,000 likes on X.
According to the video, the handwriting of the user is scanned by the AI machine to learn the person's writing style.
After that the machine writes on the paper in the same nuances of the person's handwriting and completes the homework making it look like as if the person has written it himself.
Netizens have reacted about the revolutionary invention in different ways.
😳that's revolutionary. India is seriously not for beginners bcuz legends are everywhere 😂— NIKHIL MISHRA (@D3vilsCall) July 21, 2024
My son also used his 3D printer to do school homework. The text was written by ChatGPT. This was done in last academic year. He was excited that he used tech to do full homework.— Saurabh Jain (@skjsaurabh) July 21, 2024
If student has reached this competency. He doesn't need to do homework— Anup (@Anup1060726) July 22, 2024
Well if you can make this, you learned more than the homework was going to teach you anyway. 🤷— Tragik Design (@TragikDesign) July 22, 2024
Though people have been appreciating the incredible potential of AI, there are other social media users who have been criticising the invention as it would hamper students' learning and educational future.
Raising ethical concerns, people said that technology could encourage dishonesty and weaken the development of students' essential skills.
AI is intelligence exhibited by machines after perceiving their environment, actions, and learning to maximise achievement of goals.