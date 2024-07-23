Home
Watch | Kerala engineering student invents AI machine to write homework

A 19-second video which has been doing rounds on social media shows the machine writing homework and turning the page over and continuing writing on the next new page.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 03:17 IST

Comments

In another interesting invention, 22-year-old Devadath P R -- an engineering student from Kerala -- has created a machine which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to write homework in the user's handwriting.

A 19-second video which has been doing rounds on social media shows the machine writing the homework and turning the page over and continuing to write on the next new page.

The video has garnered about 4.7 million views and over 39,000 likes on X.

According to the video, the handwriting of the user is scanned by the AI machine to learn the person's writing style.

After that the machine writes on the paper in the same nuances of the person's handwriting and completes the homework making it look like as if the person has written it himself.

Netizens have reacted about the revolutionary invention in different ways.

An X user said, "That's revolutionary. India is seriously not for beginners bcuz legends are everywhere (sic)."

Another social media user wrote, "My son also used his 3D printer to do school homework. The text was written by ChatGPT. This was done in last academic year. He was excited that he used tech to do full homework. He was even thinking of starting a micro startup to do school homework for his friends! We as a family had to tell him that this kind of startup will be unethical so he backed off. Somehow now he is happier doing things in a more low tech way (sic)."

Another user wrote, "If student has reached this competency. He doesn't need to do homework."

Another X user wrote, "Well if you can make this, you learned more than the homework was going to teach you anyway."

Though people have been appreciating the incredible potential of AI, there are other social media users who have been criticising the invention as it would hamper students' learning and educational future.

Raising ethical concerns, people said that technology could encourage dishonesty and weaken the development of students' essential skills.

AI is intelligence exhibited by machines after perceiving their environment, actions, and learning to maximise achievement of goals.

Published 23 July 2024, 03:17 IST
