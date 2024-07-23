Watch | Kerala engineering student invents AI machine to write homework

In another interesting invention, 22-year-old Devadath P R -- an engineering student from Kerala -- has created a machine which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to write homework in the user's handwriting.

A 19-second video which has been doing rounds on social media shows the machine writing the homework and turning the page over and continuing to write on the next new page.

The video has garnered about 4.7 million views and over 39,000 likes on X.

According to the video, the handwriting of the user is scanned by the AI machine to learn the person's writing style.

After that the machine writes on the paper in the same nuances of the person's handwriting and completes the homework making it look like as if the person has written it himself.

Netizens have reacted about the revolutionary invention in different ways.