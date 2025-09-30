Viral video: 'Millenial Saint' Carlo Acutis statue in Kerala wears t-shirt and pant like a schoolboy

<p>A newly unveiled statue of St. Carlo Acutis in Kerala has gone viral for its unusual depiction of the millennial saint—not in traditional robes, but in a red T-shirt, pants, and a schoolboy’s look. The statue is housed at the first church in India dedicated to Acutis, opened recently in Kerala's Palikkara.</p><p>“Is that really a saint?”—that’s the question many are asking after the video spread online. Unlike the traditional imagery of Catholic saints, the statue depicted Acutis with his iconic looks. It carries a bag strap over his shoulder, the Bible and a rosary in his hands, and even what appears to be a football at his feet, reflecting his love for the game.</p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>The unconventional looks of this young saint are going viral in video from the recently-opened church. </p><p>Carlo Acutis, born in London and raised in Italy, was a 15-year-old computer prodigy nicknamed “God’s influencer” for using his digital skills to promote Catholic teachings. He died of leukemia in 2006, but was canonized on September 7, 2025, becoming the first saint from the Millennial generation.</p>.Vatican suspends Acutis ceremony after pope's death but Jubilee continues.<p>The Indian church not only honours his memory but also houses a very realistic image of him. The youthful statue, now the subject of global chatter, reflects Acutis, who was passionate about the Eucharist.</p><p>The church, built on land owned by the diocese, was completed within a few months after construction began in April this year, <em>PTI r</em>eported earlier. “The church also houses relics of the saint. Around 140 families will attend prayers here, which will be held every Tuesday and Sunday," <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/first-church-in-india-dedicated-to-teen-saint-carlo-acutis-consecrated-in-keralas-palikkara-3716900">Roby Philip</a>, joint convenor of the church construction committee told the news agency. </p>