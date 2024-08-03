Wayanad landslide: Maya, Murphy and Maggie help rescue team find victims

At least 215 bodies, including that of 87 women and 30 children, have been recovered in the last four days after massive landslides hit Wayanad.

In an attempt to locate people still believed to be trapped beneath the debris in landslide-ravaged villages, deep search radars will be deployed in the affected areas, a Defence PRO said.

Around 2,000 people from various forces have been deployed in Wayanad and among them are Maya, Murphy, and Maggie, three members of Kerala's dog squad who have been helping the rescue team recover bodies that have been buried in the soil.

Maya and Murphy are reportedly Human Remains Detection (HRD) dogs who have been trained to detect the smell of a decomposing body. On the other hand, Maggie specialises in finding living humans trapped underground, as per a report in The News Minute.

“Maya has been locating the exact areas. We arrived here on July 30 and started our operation the next day, when the dogs identified two bodies; on August 1, we found 15 bodies while on August 2 we found six bodies; among these, one was not a full body, we retrieved just a thigh,” the publication quoted Maya's trainer Prabath as saying.