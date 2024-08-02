Wayanad landslide: Part of relief camp converted into autopsy centre; identifying bodies, says forensic doctor

When massive landslides struck Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday morning, killing at least 190 people and injuring many, a team from KMCT Medical College, Kozhikode in Kerala swiftly mobilised to provide crucial medical aid and support.

They led a team trained in rescue operations to the affected site immediately.

"A 10-member team from our college immediately departed for Wayanad upon receiving the news. Upon arrival, the gravity of the situation became starkly evident. The scale of the disaster required an urgent and extensive medical response," said Dr Raoof of KMCT's Forensic Department.

They created and circulated a Google form within their college and hospital. and received an overwhelming response when they called for volunteers. Over 50 healthcare professionals volunteered to assist in the relief efforts.

"Our student union made a significant impact by providing essential materials needed for the relief camp and donating a substantial amount for the redevelopment of the area within four hours of hearing the bad news,'' added Dr Raoof.