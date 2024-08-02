Wayanad landslide: Part of relief camp converted into autopsy centre; identifying bodies, says forensic doctor

The next day, a second team of 20 members, including doctors, nurses, and other paramedical staff, arrived in Wayanad and attended numerous camps.
This team, along with the initial responders, split into two groups upon arrival.
One group assisted with the post-mortem process, ensuring respectful and efficient handling of the deceased, while the other group focused on providing immediate medical care and support to the survivors, Dr Raoof informed.
They established multiple medical camps at various relief sites in coordination with district and state administration.
These camps were designed to address the diverse healthcare needs of those affected. The team provided free medications, wound care, and mental health support to those in need.
"Each volunteer worked tirelessly, staying on-site for 24 hours, to ensure that the highest level of care was delivered to the victims of this tragic event," added Dr Raoof.
The next team is prepared to depart at the earliest to further support the distress-struck area. The collaborative effort between KMCT Medical College and local authorities exemplifies the importance of preparedness and rapid response in disaster management, Dr Raoof continued.
"A part of the relief camps have been converted to autopsy centres and we are collecting information and identifying the dead bodies," he further said.
"The cases that are coming in are the ones that usually come with people caught in landslides -- like multiple injuries. The bodies coming in are mutilated," he added.
The team is assisting in the recovery efforts and delivering comprehensive medical care and support to all those affected by the landslide.