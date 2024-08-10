Wayanad landslide: Three more bodies found, death toll climbs to 229

Thiruvananthapuram: Twelve days after the landslide that ravaged Mundakkai - Chooralmala regions of Wayanad, three more bodies have been recovered from among the debris that accumulated near a waterfall several kilometres away from the landslide hit spot.
The total death toll confirmed by the government reached 229, while efforts to trace the identity of 198 body parts were progressing.
The three bodies were spotted on Friday by volunteers involved in the search near Kanthanpara waterfalls. Those were airlifted by Saturday in a difficult operation. By Saturday evening two body parts were also recovered from the spot, said a government statement..
Published 10 August 2024, 15:30 IST