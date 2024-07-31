Wayanad landslides: Army rescues 1000 people with the help of temporary bridge

"The bridge has been washed away. So the bridge is vital part, now a temporary bridge has been made. With that, approximately 1000 plus people have been taken towards this safer side. Few dead bodies have been taken. We have about 18-25 people still that side." "We are having a coordinating conference. Then will decide the actions for tomorrow. And till the time the bridge comes over here, the temporary bridge is not that safe for the civilian to cross over. So I suggest, would expect that we should hold. Once the day light is there we should put the efforts," he said in response to a question on night falling and if there would be any difficulty in continuing with the rescue efforts in the dark.