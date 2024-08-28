Wayanad landslides: Bleak response to Kerala government's call for relief contributions?

Thiruvananthapuram: Almost a month after the devastating landslide in Wayanad, which claimed several lives and caused massive destructions, the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) has received Rs 246.9 crore towards the relief and rehabilitation of the landslide victims.

This paints a grim picture as the donation calls by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seem to have evoked low response when compared to the earlier times.

It is also to be noted that a large chunk of state government employees and IAS officers are yet to cooperate with the government's call for donating five days salary to CMDRF. This is amidst the allegations of misuse of donations received in CMDRF during the 2018-19 floods and Covid-19. Earlier this month, the government has constituted a complaint redressal cell in the Finance department to address the queries related to the matters in connection with Wayanad landslides.