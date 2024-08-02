Wayanad landslides: Death toll keeps climbing; rescue ops called off for the day

Thiruvananthapuram: While the unconfirmed number of deaths in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide in Kerala's Wayanad reached around 310 by Friday, the official number remains at 210.

The search operation on the fourth day after the landslide saw anxious moments towards the evening as search using radars had found the suspected presence of life beneath the debris at Mundakkai region.

However, by night the officials called off further search at the spot, saying that it was quite certain that no live human beings were present beneath the debris.

Since the Army on Thursday informed that the chances of anyone still remaining alive beneath the debris was almost negligible, the search operation on Thursday was location-specific, on the basis of inputs from the survivors on the possible locations where the missing people could have been buried, either dead or alive.

As the bailey bridge from Chooralmala to Mundakkai was commissioned by Thursday evening, more earth movers were taken to Mundakkai region for the search.