Wayanad landslides: Rescuers race against time as rain plays truant

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Service and volunteers walked about 4 km to reach Mukkadi amid incessant rain and utilised the brief pause in rain to resume their work- looking for bodies buried under debris in the village situated on the side of a hill.

An official from the Revenue Department told this reporter that 180 bodies and 94 body parts have been found till 2.30 pm. "There are still 216 missing persons. The search operation is on to look for them," he said.

Many of the residents of the two villages who survived the landslide stood next to the rescue personnel. Many of them joined the hundreds of volunteers in providing assistance to the officials.