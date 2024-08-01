Wayanad landslides: Rescuers race against time as rain plays truant

Meppadi (Wayanad): Rescue and disaster response teams continued to work under inclement weather conditions at Mundakkai, the epicentre of the landslide disaster as it remained cut off for larger vehicles.
At Chooramala, the village near the foot of the hill that also saw the full force of the disaster, army personnel continued to work on the make-shift bridge to connect the road leading to Mundakkai. Teams assembled the iron girders weighing several hundred kilograms and pushed the blocks together.
Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Service and volunteers walked about 4 km to reach Mukkadi amid incessant rain and utilised the brief pause in rain to resume their work- looking for bodies buried under debris in the village situated on the side of a hill.
An official from the Revenue Department told this reporter that 180 bodies and 94 body parts have been found till 2.30 pm. "There are still 216 missing persons. The search operation is on to look for them," he said.
Many of the residents of the two villages who survived the landslide stood next to the rescue personnel. Many of them joined the hundreds of volunteers in providing assistance to the officials.
