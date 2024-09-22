Wayand landslides: The many challenges of DNA tests to identify victims

Following the devastating landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad, rescue personnel pulled out bodies of victims, including parts of human bodies, from the slush at Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

At the end of the week-long rescue operation, the search operations team recovered 231 bodies while 118 persons were declared missing.

The unidentified bodies and body parts—including severed limbs and dismembered remains—were assigned specific numbers for future identification, and samples were taken for DNA testing. The 421 samples were then sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Kannur, where forensic experts began the task of matching names to the body parts recovered from the tragedy.

A report in The Indian Express detailed how the forensic experts collaborated to identify the bodies using DNA clues