Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Weeks after sending invites, Kerala CPM attacks Sandeep Varier after his Congress entry

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that Varier need not be given much prominence.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 15:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 15:43 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanCPM

Follow us on :

Follow Us