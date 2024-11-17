Weeks after sending invites, Kerala CPM attacks Sandeep Varier after his Congress entry

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Hardly two weeks after sending welcome signs to dissident BJP leader Sandeep Varier by highlighting his good qualities, CPM leaders in Kerala are now vehemently attacking him by citing his BJP past.</p><p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that Varier need not be given much prominence. As Varier visited leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday, Vijayan ridiculed IUML saying that the party even compromised with the Congress after the Babri Masjid demolition.</p><p>CPM state secretary M V Govindan and party's prominent leader from Palakkad and local self government minister M B Rajesh are among others who are now openly criticising Varier for his association with the saffron party. </p>.Kerala: Sandeep Varier's arrival will be beneficial for Congress, says KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran.<p>After Varier openly expressed his displeasure with the BJP state leadership two weeks back, CPM senior leaders including central committee member A K Balan had welcomed Varier to the CPM camps, provided he sheds his Sangh Parivar ideologies.</p><p>Varier who joined the Congress on Saturday in a surprise move had stated that he was quitting the BJP ideologies and will be a Congressman hereafter. But the CPM leaders are now trying to cover up the embarrassment by terming him as communal.</p><p>Meanwhile, Varier told reporters that he was even fearing a joint attack by the CPM and the BJP as he joined the BJP.</p><p>While joining the Congress, Sandeep alleged of CPM-BJP adjustment politics in Kerala.</p>