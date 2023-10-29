'What we saw was a fireball': Eyewitness accounts detail horror of Kerala prayer convention blast

Recounting her shocking experience, a senior woman said, "when I opened my eyes after hearing the first blast, all I saw was a fireball in front of me. Nothing...nothing more...just a fireball. Everybody ran scattered here and there. It was a sprawling hall, and a large number of people were inside."

One woman died and over 36 others were injured in the explosion at the convention centre this morning during a gathering of the Jehovah's Witnesses, a Christian religious group that originated in the US in the 19th century.