Whatever 'high-tech solution' possible: Rahul Gandhi's request to Centre over Wayanad landslides

“This is the second time a tragedy has taken place. This took place five years ago and it is quite clear that this area has an ecological issue. So, this should be looked into and whatever hi-tech solution can be brought forward, that would be good,” Gandhi further said.

The landslides that hit the the tourist hub in Kerala had claimed over 150 people and injured more than 200. Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had planned to travel there on Wednesday to take stock of the situation, postponed their visit owing to bad weather. They are now expected to go to Wayanad on Thursday.

BJP’s Surender Singh Nagar sought to drag Gandhi, a former MP from Wayanad, into the debate by saying that if he was serious enough about Wayanad earlier, he would have raised the issues earlier. Another BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya also targeted Rahul.

Rahul had resigned as Wayanad MP as he decided to retain Raebareli seat, a second seat, which he won in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He had then announced that Priyanka will contest the bye-elections from Wayanad.