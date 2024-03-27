Will Surendran become a game changer at Wayanad? BJP seems to think so

Thiruvananthapuram: With the BJP deputing party Kerala president K Surendran to take on Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad for the Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party is pinning high hopes of a considerable leap in their vote share at Wayanad as was witnessed in Amethi in UP.

Surendran, who commenced his campaign in the constituency on Tuesday with a road show, has accused Gandhi of not initiating any development and welfare measures for Wayanad. He is also highlighting the initiatives taken by the BJP government at the centre for Wayanad's upliftment especially by including the district in the aspirational districts programme.

Surendran's initial reaction to his candidature was that Rahul would face the fate that he faced at Amethi.

Amethi, which had been a Congress stronghold, witnessed a major leap in BJP's vote share - from around six percent in 2009 to 34.5 percent in 2014 after Smrithi Irani contested and then to around 50 percent by 2019 marking Irani's victory.

In Wayanad BJP's vote share was less than four percent in 2009. It doubled by 2014 to reach nearly nine percent. In 2019 BJP's coalition partner BDJS's leader Thushar contested as NDA candidate and secured 7.2 percent only.