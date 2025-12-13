Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

With lotus blooming in Thiruvananthapuram, will Kerala's first IPS officer become Mayor

Of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP won 50, LDF 29, UDF 19 and two by independent candidates.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 13:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 13:08 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaThiruvananthapuramLDFIPS

Follow us on :

Follow Us