<p>Malappuram (Kerala): A woman candidate of the opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a> in the upcoming local body polls died on Sunday in this north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> district, family sources said.</p>.<p>Tragedy struck Vattath Haseena, who was contesting from 7th ward of Payimpadam in Moothedam village panchayat, where the election is just days away.</p>.<p>She actively took part in campaigning and visited households in the area on Sunday as well.</p>.<p>However, after returning home, she felt uneasiness and suddenly collapsed due to chest pain. Though she was rushed to a nearby private hospital, her life could not be saved, they added.</p>.<p>Malappuram is among the seven districts which will go to polls in the second phase of the crucial local body elections on December 11.</p>.<p>The first phase of polls will be held on Tuesday.</p>