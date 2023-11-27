Woman jailed for 40 years for abetting sexual assault of daughter by lover in Kerala

A 42-year old woman hailing from Thiruvananthapuram has been sentenced to 40 years rigorous imprisonment for abetting the sexual assault on her seven year old daughter by the former's lover.
A fast-track special court in Thiruvananthapuram pronounced the sentence on Monday. The convict was sentenced to up to 20 years for various offences. The sentences need to be served concurrently. A fine of Rs. 20,000 was also imposed.
Pronouncing the judgment, judge R Rekha observed that the woman was a shame to motherhood and deserved no mercy.
Special public prosecutor of the case R S Vijayamohan said that mothers were rarely convicted in POCSO cases.
The convict is estranged her husband, who was mentally ill and lived with her lover, identified as Sisupalan, the prime accused in the case, with her seven-year old daughter. The girl was sexually assaulted several times by Sisupalan with the connivance of her mother during 2018 and 2019. The victim's eleven year old step sister was also allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused.
The victim later revealed the matter to her grandmother and she took her to a children's home. Another lover of the mother also allegedly sexually assaulted the child and a trial in a separate case in this regard is progressing.
The main accused in case, Sisupalan, ended life by suicide and hence only the mother was convicted.