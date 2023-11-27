Woman jailed for 40 years for abetting sexual assault of daughter by lover in Kerala

A 42-year old woman hailing from Thiruvananthapuram has been sentenced to 40 years rigorous imprisonment for abetting the sexual assault on her seven year old daughter by the former's lover.

A fast-track special court in Thiruvananthapuram pronounced the sentence on Monday. The convict was sentenced to up to 20 years for various offences. The sentences need to be served concurrently. A fine of Rs. 20,000 was also imposed.

Pronouncing the judgment, judge R Rekha observed that the woman was a shame to motherhood and deserved no mercy.