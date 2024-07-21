Woman, who fell unconscious after being given 'wrong' injection dies in Kerala; family alleges negligence

Thiruvananthapuram: A 28 year-old woman, who had fallen unconscious after allegedly being administered a wrong injection by a doctor at a state-run hospital five days ago, died here on Sunday, family sources said.

The deceased woman Krishna Thankappan, from nearby Malayinkeezhu, breathed her last at the Government Medical College Hospital here in the morning.

Her family had already alleged that medical negligence was the reason for the woman being unconscious for five days.