Worker's body fished out from garbage-filled canal in Kerala's capital after 2 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly two days after a sanitation worker went missing in a garbage filled canal in the Thiruvananthapuram city, a body has been recovered from the canal.
Sources have said that the body was in a partially decomposed condition and hence it will be difficult to confirm its identity.
Prima facie it appears that it is the body of the sanitation worker. The corpse was recovered from a spot around 1 km away from the spot where the body had gone missing.
Joy, 42, of Marayamuttom on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, went missing in the canal at around 11 am on Saturday.
He was involved in cleaning the tunnel stretch of the 'Amayizhanchan' canal under the railway tracks of the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.
Since Saturday, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Service personnels were carrying out the search near the area. 'Bandicoot' robotic manhole cleaner was also pressed into service.
But the tunnel was jam-packed with garbage, mainly plastic, affecting the search operation. A team of naval divers had also reached to join the rescue mission.
By Monday morning, some local people spotted a body near the Thakaraparambu region, which was subsequently fished out.
The drowning of the sanitation worker in the garbage filled canal has triggered a blame game between the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation and railway authorities over lapses in regularly cleaning the canal stretch on the railway's premises.
The Congress and BJP have accused the CPM government of lapses in sanitation and garbage management.
