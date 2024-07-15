Worker's body fished out from garbage-filled canal in Kerala's capital after 2 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly two days after a sanitation worker went missing in a garbage filled canal in the Thiruvananthapuram city, a body has been recovered from the canal.

Sources have said that the body was in a partially decomposed condition and hence it will be difficult to confirm its identity.

Prima facie it appears that it is the body of the sanitation worker. The corpse was recovered from a spot around 1 km away from the spot where the body had gone missing.

Joy, 42, of Marayamuttom on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, went missing in the canal at around 11 am on Saturday.

He was involved in cleaning the tunnel stretch of the 'Amayizhanchan' canal under the railway tracks of the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.