Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Youth Congress leader who exposed police torture in Kerala honoured with gold ring and chain by party leaders

V S Sujith, a mandalam president of Youth Congress at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district, had suffered brutal torture at Kunnamkulam police station in 2023.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 12:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 12:51 IST
CongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsYouth Congress

Follow us on :

Follow Us