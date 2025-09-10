<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A Youth Congress local leader in Kerala who suffered brutal police assault has been gifted with a gold chain and ring by party leaders.</p><p>V S Sujith, a mandalam president of Youth Congress at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district, had suffered brutal torture at Kunnamkulam police station in 2023. </p>.FIR lodged against Indore Youth Congress head over WhatsApp status on 'conversion'.<p>The incident came out recently after Sujith obtained video footage of the incident from the police station's CCTV. Subsequently four police personnel were placed under suspension.</p><p>What followed was a barrage of allegations of torture faced by many, including activist of the ruling CPI(M)'s feeder organisations, at various police stations in the state. It has put the left front government on the defensive and the Congress has launched a state wide protest. </p><p>Sujith, who was being widely hailed for his efforts in exposing the police brutality, was gifted a one sovereign gold ring by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal the other day as a marriage gift as Sujith is getting married on September 15. Venugopal who visited Sujith at his home appreciated him for his efforts in bringing the police personnel before law without succumbing to their pressure. </p><p>On Wednesday Thrissur district Congress committee president Joseph Tajet gave the gold chain he was wearing as a marriage gift to Sujith during a protest meeting in front of the Kunnamkulam police station demanding dismissal of the four police officials now placed under suspension.</p><p>Sujith suffered police torture in 2023 April after he enquired about the police action against some youth of the locality. He had suffered health issues following the brutal assault. He obtained the footage of the CCTV in the police station through a long legal battle.</p>