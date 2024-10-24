Khalistani terrorists found refuge in Canada due to lenient legal system: Expelled Indian envoy Sanjay Verma

<p>India's outgoing High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, who was recalled by New Delhi lask week, on Thursday said that it came as a "shock and a kind of back-stabbing" after Canada declared him as 'person of interest' in the Nijjar murder case.</p><p>In an interview with <em>PTI</em>, Sanjay Verma said, "declaring me 'person of interest' by Canada came as a shock, a kind of back-stabbing". </p><p>He further said, "Did not betray emotion, not even a wrinkle of worry" on face: Envoy Sanjay Verma, recalling his appearance before Canadian authorities."</p><p>He also accused the Canadian politicians of promoting Khalistan for electoral gains, colouring Canada's foreign policy.</p>.Amid tensions with India, Trudeau faces Canada legislators' frustration .<p>He recalled that Khalistani terrorists, extremists have found refuge in Canada due to lenient Canadian legal system. </p><p>Earlier, the outgoing Indian High Commissioner had accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of ruining the bilateral ties between the two countries for political gains.</p><p><em>More to follow..</em> </p>