Kharge accuses Modi of delivering 'poll speech' in Parliament; criticises Adhir Ranjan's suspension

"This tradition will prove very fatal for both the constitution and parliamentary democracy. We strongly condemn this," Kharge said in a post on ‘X’, a micro-blogging site previously known as Twitter.

"Thank you Prime Minister, At last you spoke in the House on the Manipur violence. We are sure that the pace of restoration of peace in Manipur will be faster, people from relief camps will return to their homes. They will be rehabilitated and justice will be done to them. Had you given up your stubbornness and arrogance earlier, the valuable time of the Parliament could have been saved. Important bills would have been passed with good discussion," the Congress chief said.