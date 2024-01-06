Kharge slams Modi for not visiting Manipur, decision on Ram Temple invite 'very soon'

Congress’s refusal to publicise its stand on the issue comes even as a section within the party and some allies have expressed apprehension over attending the ceremony as they believe that the BJP will be using it for its political benefits.

Kharge said the party was taking out the BJNY to reestablish the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity mentioned in the Preamble of the Constitution.

Targeting the Prime Minister, he referred to the yatra's starting point Manipur and said Modi has visited many places for photo sessions in new attire, whether in Lakshadweep for snorkelling or temple construction sites. "Why did not this 'mahapurush' visit the state where people were killed and women were raped?... If you can go to Lakshadweep to swim, can't you get to Manipur? " he said.

“Why are we taking this yatra? Because there is no other way. We tried to put our views in Parliament but the government did not give us an opportunity,” he said.

Criticising the passage of criminal and labour codes, he said, "These are the signs of dictatorship. The Modi government had repealed even the British era labour laws as also those passed after independence....the Modi government wants to make employees bonded labourers."

He also accused the BJP government of blatantly misusing the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the Income Tax Department to arm-twist Opposition leaders. “There is a big dry clean factory run by Home Minister Amit Shah, where every tainted leader who joins the BJP comes out clean, pure white,” he said.

During the BJNY, he said, Rahul and the Congress will put forth these issues and also listen to their issues. He said Rahul will interact with civil society organisations while invitations will be extended to I.N.D.I.A partners.