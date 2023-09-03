Mallikarjun Kharge slams 'one nation, one election', says people need ‘one nation, one solution’ to dislodge BJP

Seeking to bust the arguments in favour of simultaneous polls, he said the 'cost saving' logic is "penny wise, pound foolish" when the cost incurred by Election Commission in conducting all elections between 2014-19, including Lok Sabha polls, was Rs 5,500 crore, “only a fraction” of budget expenditure.

On the Model Code of Conduct, he said parties can reach a wider consensus on shortening the length of the moratorium or by relaxing the kinds of developmental activities permitted during the election season.

Posing three questions, he asked whether the proposed committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind is “best suited to deliberate and decide on perhaps the most drastic disruption” in the Indian electoral process."

“Should this huge exercise unilaterally be undertaken without consulting the political parties at the national level and at the state level? Should this humongous operation happen without bringing states and their elected governments on board?” he asked.

He said this idea has been “extensively examined and rejected” by three committees in the past and it remains to be seen whether the fourth one has been constituted with a "pre-decided outcome in mind".

He also questioned the exclusion of an Election Commission representative from the committee, saying it "baffled" him.

He blamed the BJP for a series of bypolls that broke the electoral rhythm, alleging its “habit” of overthrowing elected governments through desertions had “added considerably” to the 436 bypolls since 2014 to Parliament and Assemblies alone.