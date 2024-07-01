Kharge takes potshot at PM Modi in Rajya Sabha, Chair expunges his remarks on RSS

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the RSS in Rajya Sabha but his remarks were expunged with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar saying that the Sangh fountainhead is a well-known organisation working for the country.

Kharge was participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Upper House when his repeated remarks on RSS and its ideology attracted the ire of the treasury benches and expunction from the records.

Also the Congress president, Kharge also targeted the BJP-led NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to the latter's statement that his ten-year-rule was just a trailer and 'picture abhi baaki hai'.

In his close to 1:25 hour speech, Kharge said under the new NDA government, one has seen exam paper leaks, cancellation of many examinations, train accidents, terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, leakages in Ram temple, collapse of canopy at three airports, increase in toll taxes and fall of rupee.

He also spoke about abolition of the controversial Agnipath military recruitment scheme, paper leaks and NEET among other issues.