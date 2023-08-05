Home
Homeindia

Kinner Kailash Yatra to be held from August 15-30

The Kinnaur administration, on July 20, had postponed the yatra in the wake of landslides and flash floods due to heavy rains.
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 16:07 IST

The Kinner Kailash Yatra which was earlier postponed due to inclement weather will now be held from August 15-30, officials said on Saturday.

The Kinnaur administration, on July 20, had postponed the yatra in the wake of landslides and flash floods due to heavy rains.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday, Kalpa Sub-divisional Magistrate Shashank Gupta directed the police to deploy adequate personnel and Home Guard jawans on the route and instructed the health department to ensure medical checkup facilities, a statement issued here said.

The SDM also directed the forest department to install CCTV cameras on the path.

Gupta said the online registration for the Kinner Kailash Yatra would be commenced on Saturday.

As many as 350 persons would be allowed on a single day and a medical certificate from a doctor would be mandatory, the SDM added.

The Yatra usually starts on August 1 from Kalpa in Kinnaur with the pilgrimage ending at the 6,050-metre high peak at Kinner Kailash, which is considered the winter residence of Lord Shiva.

India NewsHimachal Pradeshpilgrimage

