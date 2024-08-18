Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Celina Jaitly recalls man 'flashed' her in Class 6

Actor Celina Jaitly has spoken out amid the national outrage over the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder. Taking to X, Jaitly raged that the 'victim is always at fault'. Then, she recounted her traumatic experience from when she was in the sixth grade.

"...boys from a nearby university started to wait outside my school. They would follow the school rickshaw making catcalls all the way home every day," she said, adding that when she pretended not to notice them, they began throwing stones at her in the middle of the road to get her attention.

An angry Jaitly continued that no bystander had batted an eye, and her teacher had blamed her dressing for the ordeal. "I was told by a teacher: It was because I was 'too westernised and did not wear loose clothes and did not tie my hair in two braids with oil it was my fault'!", she added.

Jaitly continued that this was also the time when a man had 'flashed' his private parts at her when she was waiting for the ride to her school in the morning. "For many years I blamed myself for this incident which I kept to myself running the words of the teacher again and again in my mind that it was MY FAULT!," she said.