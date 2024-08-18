Kolkata medic rape-murder: IMA's 24-hour doctors' strike cripples OPDs nationwide

A resident doctor of the LNJP Hospital said, "I am not happy with this, and neither are any of the doctors or association members. We have seen similar promises before, but this time we want something concrete. We all want a protection act and a written assurance from the ministry. Until that happens, we will continue to fight." Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said everyone was concerned about the rape and murder of the doctor in Kolkata and not just the healthcare fraternity.