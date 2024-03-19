Krishna Janmabhoomi case: SC disposes plea against Allahabad High Court order on consolidation of 15 suits

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a fresh plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order consolidating 15 suits related to Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta gave the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, which has challenged the January 11 order, the liberty to pursue its recall application before the high court.

"The petitioner has called for recall of impugned judgement of Allahabad High Court. We dispose of the present SLP with liberty to revive the recall petition before the high court," the bench ordered.

Counsel for the Committee said the application for recall of the January 11 order is pending before the high court. She requested the court to direct listing of the application before the high court on a specific date.

However, the bench refused to pass any such order.