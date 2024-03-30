Frail but resolute: Wangchuk vows to escalate fight for Ladakh's statehood, 6th Schedule

Srinagar: Social activist, renowned education reformer and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike and have returned to the protest to escalate the movement for Ladakh's full statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.
Declaring that the recent 21-day hunger strike was merely the beginning of a larger battle for region’s rights, Wangchuk reaffirmed his commitment to the cause, demanding “Ladakh deserves the status of a state within the Indian Union, and the Sixth Schedule provides the necessary safeguards to protect our identity, land, and resources.”
“With the conclusion of this hunger strike, I do not retreat; rather, I escalate our fight,” he proclaimed. Wangchuk also outlined a forthcoming rally in Ladakh's border areas on April 7 as part of this endeavor, aimed at garnering wider support for the cause while advocating for the encroachment of Ladakh's pasture land.
Amid ongoing protests, including a hunger strike by women in Leh, he stressed on their committed Gandhian principle 'Satyagrah' in advancing the cause.
Expressing disappointment with Home Ministry's recent rejection to their demands and the Centre's "failure" to fulfill their promised 2019-manifesto, Wangchuk highlighted the need for concrete action in response to Ladakh's long-standing call; Statehood of Ladakh.
His tireless advocacy for Ladakh's statehood and constitutional safeguards has galvanised widespread support across the region, cutting across political, religious and social divides.
With Wangchuk at the helm, the fight for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule had evolved into a formidable movement, driven by the indomitable spirit of the people of the cold desert region.
The discontent is not new as Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), a collective representing several social, religious, political and student organisations of Leh and Kargil, have been fighting for statehood and safeguards to land rights and jobs for the locals since 2020.
The current protests can be traced back to August 2019, when the Centre downgraded Jammu and Kashmir from a state to two Union territories – Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
(Published 30 March 2024, 09:15 IST)