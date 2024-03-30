Frail but resolute: Wangchuk vows to escalate fight for Ladakh's statehood, 6th Schedule

Srinagar: Social activist, renowned education reformer and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike and have returned to the protest to escalate the movement for Ladakh's full statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

Declaring that the recent 21-day hunger strike was merely the beginning of a larger battle for region’s rights, Wangchuk reaffirmed his commitment to the cause, demanding “Ladakh deserves the status of a state within the Indian Union, and the Sixth Schedule provides the necessary safeguards to protect our identity, land, and resources.”

“With the conclusion of this hunger strike, I do not retreat; rather, I escalate our fight,” he proclaimed. Wangchuk also outlined a forthcoming rally in Ladakh's border areas on April 7 as part of this endeavor, aimed at garnering wider support for the cause while advocating for the encroachment of Ladakh's pasture land.