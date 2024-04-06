Leh Apex Body cancels border march in Ladakh, says will continue peaceful agitation

Leh: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) Saturday withdrew their proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7, saying it is doing so in the interest of people even as it accused the administration of turning Leh into a "war zone".

The LAB said they have already achieved their objective of creating awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers. They said the farmers are losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants in the south and "Chinese encroachments" in the north.