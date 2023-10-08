NC, Congress alliance sweeps LAHDC-Kargil polls

87 candidates were trying their luck for 26 constituencies in the 5th LAHDC-Kargil polls which were held on October 4. It recorded a 77.61 per cent polling with a total of 95,388 voters including 46,762 women. Electronic voting machines were used for the first time for the council elections, which took place at 278 polling stations across border Kargil district.

The electoral contest, which was held amid tight security measures, attracted significant attention with top leaders from different local and national parties participating in the electioneering.

The NC and Congress had announced a pre-poll alliance but fielded 17 and 22 candidates, respectively. Both parties said the arrangement was restricted to areas where there was a tough contest with the BJP.

In the previous LAHDC-Kargil elections, the BJP had only managed to secure one seat, making their two-seat win this time a notable achievement. The BJP won two seats from Buddhist-majority seats of Cha and Stakchay Khangral.

The impressive performance of the Congress is credited to Rahul Gandh’s tour to the region in late August. The Congress had thrown its support behind the demands of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — a local alliance fighting for statehood and special constitutional guarantees on protecting Ladakh’s culture, land, jobs and environment .

Reacting to his party’s victory, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X: “The national media of course will blank it out, but trends coming in show Congress leading convincingly in the elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil with an almost complete wipeout of the BJP. This is a direct impact of @RahulGandhi continuing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ladakh last month.”