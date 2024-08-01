Only 19-seater planes can operate flights to Kargil, efforts on to start services: Government

New Delhi: The government is making all efforts to start civilian flight services to Kargil and only 19-seater aircraft can be operated to the airport there, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday.

The minister told the Lok Sabha that considering the runway at the existing Kargil airport, terrain difficulties as well as landing and take off protocols, only 19-seater aircraft can be operated.

In this regard, efforts are going on with airlines to look at starting civilian flights to Kargil under the UDAN scheme, he added.

UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) is the civil aviation ministry's regional air connectivity scheme. An amount of Rs 9.2 crore has been sanctioned for the airport and some electrical works have also been done.