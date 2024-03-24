Rajnath Singh cancels Siachen visit due to inclement weather, celebrates Holi with armed forces personnel in Leh

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh town of the Ladakh region on Sunday to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours with the armed forces personnel.
Singh was scheduled to visit Siachen area, the world’s highest battlefield to celebrate Holi (celebrated on March 24 and 25) with the armed forces personnel deployed there.
However, owing to the prevailing weather conditions in Siachen, he was forced to abandon his visit and instead celebrate Holi with the armed forces in Leh.
“Due to inclement weather conditions in Siachen, there is a change in Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh's tour programme. He will now celebrate Holi with Armed Forces Personnel in Leh,” a defence spokesperson said.
Earlier, on Sunday, the Defence Minister departed for Siachen from Delhi. In a post on X on March 23, Singh stated, "Tomorrow, March 24th, I shall be in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield. Looking forward to celebrating Holi with the armed forces personnel deployed there."
(Published 24 March 2024, 07:06 IST)