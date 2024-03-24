Rajnath Singh cancels Siachen visit due to inclement weather, celebrates Holi with armed forces personnel in Leh

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh town of the Ladakh region on Sunday to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours with the armed forces personnel.

Singh was scheduled to visit Siachen area, the world’s highest battlefield to celebrate Holi (celebrated on March 24 and 25) with the armed forces personnel deployed there.

However, owing to the prevailing weather conditions in Siachen, he was forced to abandon his visit and instead celebrate Holi with the armed forces in Leh.