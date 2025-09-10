Menu
india ladakh

Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body sit on fast in Leh over demand for Ladakh's statehood

Wangchuk said they are being forced to intensify the movement demanding statehood and protection under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh as the Centre has not addressed their demands.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 10:35 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 10:35 IST
India NewsLadakhLehSonam Wangchuk

