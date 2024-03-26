Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike, vows to continue fight for Ladakh's statehood & inclusion in Sixth Schedule

Srinagar: Renowned climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk concluded his 21-day hunger strike on Tuesday, marking a significant moment in Ladakh's ongoing quest for statehood and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Nevertheless, he affirmed his commitment to continue the fight. Wangchuk's call reignited a wave of support and solidarity across the region. Addressing the gathered crowd as he concluded his fast, Wangchuk's voice echoed with resolve.

“Our fight for statehood and the Sixth Schedule is far from over,” he declared. “While I may have ended my hunger strike, our battle for the rights and recognition of Ladakh will continue until justice prevails.”

Wangchuk's story served as the basis for the character Phunsukh Wangdu in the 2009 Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots. His hunger strike garnered attention locally and nationally, shedding light on the grievances of Ladakh's people and significantly raising awareness about their cause.

On March 6, when he commenced his hunger strike, Wangchuk declared his intention to continue for 21 days, with the possibility of extending it "till death." The strike began after talks between joint representatives of Leh-based Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are jointly spearheading the agitation for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, and the central government hit a deadlock.

Earlier in the day actor Prakash Raj, a vocal critic of the ruling BJP visited Wangchuk and extended his support to his protest. “When the governments do not keep its promises, the people have no option but to unite and raise their voices in accordance with their constitutional rights,” Raj said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Wangchuk at the protest site, Raj stated, "We have heard from the people and the scientists that they have been promised the Sixth Schedule by the BJP, and when we remind them of their promise, they see us as criminals."

Earlier, in video messages shared on micro-blogging site X, a frail-looking Wangchuk called on the people of Ladakh to exercise their franchise “very carefully” this time in the interest of the nation.

The lone Lok Sabha seat in Ladakh is scheduled to go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. The seat was won by the BJP in 2014 and 2019 elections when Ladakh was part of the undivided state of Jammu and Kashmir.