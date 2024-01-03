Modi reaches out to Muslim-dominated Lakshadweep, says small in size, big in heart

Elaborating on the steps taken by his government for the development of such areas, Modi said, "In the last 10 years, our government has made border areas and locations at the edge of the sea its priority."

"In 2020, I guaranteed you that you would get fast internet facility within the next 1,000 days. Today, the Kochi-Lakshadweep Submarine Optical Fibre Project has been inaugurated. Now, the internet in Lakshadweep will be available at 100 times higher speed," the Prime Minister said.