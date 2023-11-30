Lalu slams BJP for crediting Modi with Uttarakhand tunnel rescue

The septuagenarian was interacting with journalists at the airport, upon returning from Delhi after a week-long stay.

He also berated the PM, when asked about the Rozgar Mela scheduled on Thursday when 50,000 personnel recruited to various departments will get appointment letters from Modi through video conferencing.

"He is imitating us (hamara nakal utaar rahe hain)", quipped the RJD supremo, referring to the massive recruitment drives held in Bihar in the past one year, in keeping with the promise of 10 lakh jobs made by his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who is the state's Deputy CM.

Prasad, who along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had played an instrumental role in the formation of the I.N.D.I.A coalition, refused to answer questions on the alliance and its prospects in assembly polls to five states, results of which will be out on Sunday.

The garrulous politician walked towards his car, signalling to the media contingent that he was tired after the journey and needed some rest.