Landslides wreak havoc in Sikkim, thousands of tourists stranded

A massive landslide triggered by heavy rains has caused devastation in Sikkim’s northern region. Reportedly, 6 people have been killed and over 1500 tourists were stranded. Surging water levels in Teesta River have led to the collapse of an old suspension bridge and a newly constructed Bailey bridge at Sanklang. Even the stretches of roads and several houses were inundated or damaged due to the landslide. The famous Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung known for popular tourist attractions have now been cut off from the rest of the country. Check out the pictures...