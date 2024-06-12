Law Ministry finalises National Litigation Policy; 'faster justice' part of Modi 3.0 govt's 100-day agenda

New Delhi: The Union Law Ministry has on Tuesday finalised a document on the national litigation policy which seeks to expedite the resolution of pending cases.
Soon after assuming charge as the Union law minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal signed the national litigation policy "document".
The policy document will be placed before the Union Cabinet in the coming days for its approval.
The policy is part of the 100-day agenda of the Modi 3.0 government, sources said.
Meghwal said a key priority of the ministry would be faster justice in matters pending in the Supreme Court, high courts, lower courts, tribunals and consumer courts.
The national litigation policy, aimed to reduce inter-departmental and frivolous cases, has been drafted and redrafted over several years with successive governments deliberating on its contours.
"There is a factor of ease of living in all the stakeholders related to litigation... All stakeholders, including litigants, advocates and others are part of it... the ministry has finalised the policy document," Meghwal said.
When the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, the law ministry sent a fresh cabinet note on the policy and it has been pending since then.
A national litigation policy has been part of the BJP's manifesto since 2014.
Published 12 June 2024, 15:20 IST