Law Ministry finalises National Litigation Policy; 'faster justice' part of Modi 3.0 govt's 100-day agenda

New Delhi: The Union Law Ministry has on Tuesday finalised a document on the national litigation policy which seeks to expedite the resolution of pending cases.

Soon after assuming charge as the Union law minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal signed the national litigation policy "document".

The policy document will be placed before the Union Cabinet in the coming days for its approval.

The policy is part of the 100-day agenda of the Modi 3.0 government, sources said.

Meghwal said a key priority of the ministry would be faster justice in matters pending in the Supreme Court, high courts, lower courts, tribunals and consumer courts.