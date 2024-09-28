'Leader of liars': VHP slams Rahul over his remarks on Ram temple consecration ceremony

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony and called him a "leader of liars".

This came after a video clip of Gandhi went viral on social media in which he is heard saying, "Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani and Adani were invited" to attend the consecration of the Ram temple but "no poor people, labourers or farmers" were called to attend the event.

"Naach-gana (dancing-singing) was happening there," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said addressing a poll rally in Haryana's Barwala on Thursday.