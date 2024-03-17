'Leave samosa alone!', internet unhappy with bhindi-samosa fusion

Just when we thought food experiments couldn't get any more bizarre, an unexpected combo is taking the internet by storm—'bhindi samosa'. That's right, samosas filled with bhindi/okra/ladyfinger(sadly, the combination does not sound good no matter what we call the vegetable).
The spicy Indian snack Samosa typically has a spicy filling of potatoes, peas, and peanuts and while people were getting used to chinese, chicken and cheese samosas, not many would have imagined stuffing samosas with bhindi.
A video shared on Instagram by the username 'foodi_ish', showing a man serving bhindi samosa, has sparked an online debate. The caption reads: "Samose toh bhot type ke khaye hai, aap logo ne kya kabhi khaya hai Bhindi Samosa?(sic)" (You must have eaten various types of samosas, have you ever eaten bhindi samosa).
The person who posted it, seemed to like bhindi samosa, as he wrote, "Taste ki baat ki jaaye toh tasty tha," which translates to "If we talk about the taste, it was tasty".
In the video, the man crushes the samosa slightly, which exposed the unexpected bhindi filling. He then adds green chutney, coriander leaves, lemon juice, and tops it off with chillies. The video has received over 200 comments so far, with many expressing dissatisfaction.
A user commented "Whyyy", while another wrote: "Wish there was a dislike button on Instagram."
"Please don't do this to samosa," wrote a third.
"Try making lauki (bottle gourd) samosa also," commented a fourth.
"When you ask mom for samosa but there's leftover bhindi at home," remarked another.
The internet is no stranger to absurd food combinations. While the users have just recovered from 'barbie biryani', looks like the food influencers are not going to take a back seat anytime soon!
(Published 17 March 2024, 07:54 IST)