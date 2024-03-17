'Leave samosa alone!', internet unhappy with bhindi-samosa fusion

Just when we thought food experiments couldn't get any more bizarre, an unexpected combo is taking the internet by storm—'bhindi samosa'. That's right, samosas filled with bhindi/okra/ladyfinger(sadly, the combination does not sound good no matter what we call the vegetable).

The spicy Indian snack Samosa typically has a spicy filling of potatoes, peas, and peanuts and while people were getting used to chinese, chicken and cheese samosas, not many would have imagined stuffing samosas with bhindi.

A video shared on Instagram by the username 'foodi_ish', showing a man serving bhindi samosa, has sparked an online debate. The caption reads: "Samose toh bhot type ke khaye hai, aap logo ne kya kabhi khaya hai Bhindi Samosa?(sic)" (You must have eaten various types of samosas, have you ever eaten bhindi samosa).

The person who posted it, seemed to like bhindi samosa, as he wrote, "Taste ki baat ki jaaye toh tasty tha," which translates to "If we talk about the taste, it was tasty".