Legislature can enact fresh law to cure deficiency in judgment, cannot overrule it: CJI Chandrachud

The American Supreme Court decides 80 cases in a year, he said, adding, 'We have disposed of at least 72,000 cases this year and there are still two months to go. That gives the difference in the work which we do. It is important for us as a court to continue to have faith of citizens in terms of work which we do.'

Contending that there are 'structural barriers' at entry-level in the Indian judicial system, Chandrachud said more women will join judiciary if it offers a level playing field. 'We need to redefine merit in an inclusive sense. Yes, it's correct that we do not have adequate women in the higher judiciary because there are structural barriers in the entry level of the judicial system. Most of the tests are conducted in English and are urban-centric.