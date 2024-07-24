Like mother, like daughter: Kharge, Dhankhar exchange jibes over Nirmala 'Mataji' in Rajya Sabha

The political climate of the country has remained overcast with the after-effects of the Union Budget 2024 ever since it was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, just a day ago on July 23. Both the government and the Opposition have been busy trading blows with each other regarding the planning and efficiency of the Budget. The two Houses of the Parliament are no exception.
Sparks flew even in the relatively calmer Upper House of the Parliament - the Rajya Sabha - during discussions regarding the Union Budget on Wednesday morning. The ones involved? None other than Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge.
Here's what transpired
Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge engaged in a political banter in the Upper House involving Nirmala Sitharaman, just a day after the Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for fiscal 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.
In a day where the Budget was extensively discussed in both Houses of the Parliament, Kharge launched a scathing on the Budget. During his speech, Kharge addressed FM Sitharaman as 'Mataji' as he expressed the Opposition's displeasure with the Budget. Dhankhar, who was presiding over the session as RS Speaker, quickly interrupted the senior Congress leader. Replying to Kharge's 'Mataji' remark aimed at Sitharaman, Dhankhar took a jibe at him saying that it would be more appropriate if the FM was referred to as his daughter, rather than his mother.
Kharge, however, would continue his criticism of the Budget on behalf of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He claimed that apart from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, nothing significant was allotted to any other states of the country. He added that while every other plate is empty, two (Bihar and Andhra) seem to have 'pakodas' and 'jalebis' in their plates.
Published 24 July 2024, 13:26 IST