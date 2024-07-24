Like mother, like daughter: Kharge, Dhankhar exchange jibes over Nirmala 'Mataji' in Rajya Sabha

Here's what transpired

Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge engaged in a political banter in the Upper House involving Nirmala Sitharaman, just a day after the Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for fiscal 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

In a day where the Budget was extensively discussed in both Houses of the Parliament, Kharge launched a scathing on the Budget. During his speech, Kharge addressed FM Sitharaman as 'Mataji' as he expressed the Opposition's displeasure with the Budget. Dhankhar, who was presiding over the session as RS Speaker, quickly interrupted the senior Congress leader. Replying to Kharge's 'Mataji' remark aimed at Sitharaman, Dhankhar took a jibe at him saying that it would be more appropriate if the FM was referred to as his daughter, rather than his mother.

Kharge, however, would continue his criticism of the Budget on behalf of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He claimed that apart from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, nothing significant was allotted to any other states of the country. He added that while every other plate is empty, two (Bihar and Andhra) seem to have 'pakodas' and 'jalebis' in their plates.