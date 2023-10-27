Liking 'obscene' content on social media not crime, sharing is, says Allahabad HC

He said though under the IT Act transmitting obscene material is an offence, in the present case "the applicant has liked the post of one Farhan Usman for unlawful assembly, but liking a post will not amount to publishing or transmitting the post, therefore, merely liking a post will not attract section 67 IT Act."

"Even otherwise section 67 of the IT Act is for obscene material and not for provocative material," the court said.