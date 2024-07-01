Liquor policy 'scam': Delhi HC junks BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in ED &CBI cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, against the denial of bail in the cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor policy scam.

A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said there was no merit in the prayer made by the accused seeking bail in the case.

"The bail appeal is accordingly dismissed," she said.

On May 6, Special Judge of CBI and ED cases, of the Rouse Avenue Court here in Delhi, Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed Kavitha's bail plea in the excise case.

She subsequently filed an appeal before the Delhi HC seeking bail and challenging the dismissal of bail.