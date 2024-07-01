Liquor policy 'scam': Delhi HC junks BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in ED &CBI cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, against the denial of bail in the cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor policy scam.
A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said there was no merit in the prayer made by the accused seeking bail in the case.
"The bail appeal is accordingly dismissed," she said.
On May 6, Special Judge of CBI and ED cases, of the Rouse Avenue Court here in Delhi, Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed Kavitha's bail plea in the excise case.
She subsequently filed an appeal before the Delhi HC seeking bail and challenging the dismissal of bail.
The trial court had earlier too rejected her bail plea, after noting that her alleged complicity in the case could not be ruled out.
Kavitha was first arrested by the ED on the evening of March 15 from her Hyderabad residence.
The CBI took her into custody on April 11 in its separate case in the scam.
In its order, the trial court had earlier said, "Prima facie there appeared to be sufficient material against the accused (Kavitha). In the light of the discussion, the material on record and the seriousness of allegations against the accused, this court is not inclined to admit the applicant on bail at this stage.
The court also felt she may influence the witnesses, if she is allowed to be released on bail.
According to the ED, Kavitha was a key member of the "South Group", which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.
Kavitha, 46, the daughter of the former Chief Minister of Telanagana, K Chandrashekar Rao, claimed innocence in the case.
The ED alleged that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crores on behalf of AAP leaders from the "South Group", allegedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.
Published 01 July 2024, 11:54 IST