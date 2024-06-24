List of major paper leaks in India in the last 10 years

The Narendra Modi government has had a rocky start to its third term with the nation and political opponents clamouring over the NEET-UG paper leak case. The NET-UG and NET-PG examinations have also been postponed, giving the opposition ammo to double down on issues of youth employment - a talking point ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

While the new law against paper leaks will come into effect during this time, India has been plagued by paper leak cases for several years now.

Here’s a look at some of the paper leaks that took place in the last ten years.

(Note: Due to some cases not being reported, this list is not comprehensive)